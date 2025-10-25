ABC juice benefits: From ‘healthy hair’ to ‘glowing skin’ — 5 advantages of highly nutritious drink

ABC juice, made from three wholesome ingredients, apples, beets, and carrots, is a highly nutritious beverage that delivers essential nutrients to the body, supporting overall health and wellness.

A glass of ABC juice can boost your energy, leaving you refreshed, revitalised, and full of vitality.

Here are five benefits of having ABC juice: 1. Boosts Immunity: ABC juice is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants from apples, beetroot, and carrots, which strengthen the body's natural defence system. As per several reports, regular consumption helps fight infections, reduces inflammation, and protects against free radicals.

2. Promotes Heart Health: Beetroot in ABC juice contains natural nitrates that improve blood circulation and help maintain healthy blood pressure. Combined with fibre from apples and carrots, it supports cardiovascular health by lowering cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Regular intake helps keep the heart strong, promotes better oxygen supply, and improves overall cardiovascular efficiency.

3. Prevents hair fall and promotes hair growth: Iron in beetroot boosts blood flow to the scalp, helping to strengthen hair follicles. The beta-carotene in carrots aids keratin production, which is vital for healthy hair growth.

4. Glowing skin: Beetroot stimulates liver function, helping flush out toxins, while apples and carrots assist in cleansing the digestive system. The combination of vitamin A, C, and antioxidants in ABC juice nourishes the skin. It also helps reduce blemishes, improves skin texture, and gives a natural glow.

5. May help resist Cancer: Beetroot contains betalains with anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties, while carrots and apples provide carotenoids and flavonoids that protect cellular health.

Best time to have ABC juice? The best time to have ABC juice is early in the morning on an empty stomach. Drinking it in the morning helps maximise nutrient absorption, and your body can absorb vitamins and minerals more efficiently. Boost your energy for the day as it revitalises you after sleep, providing a natural energy boost.

The fibre and natural enzymes help kickstart your digestive system.

How to make ABC juice? For one serving, blend one small apple, half a medium beetroot, and half a small cucumber with 50–100 ml of water and a squeeze of lemon for a better taste. The main health tip is to blend and drink the mixture without straining it, so you retain all the fibre.

Things to keep in mind while adding ABC juice to your diet 1. Stick to moderate portions, around one glass (200–250 ml) per day, as beetroot is naturally high in sugar and nitrates, which can cause issues if overconsumed.

2. People with diabetes, kidney stones, or low blood pressure should consult a doctor before regular intake.

3. Also, always use fresh, clean ingredients and wash them thoroughly to avoid pesticide residues or contamination.