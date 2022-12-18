Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Science / Health /  ABHA cards will enhance accessibility of patient health records across the country: Mandaviya

ABHA cards will enhance accessibility of patient health records across the country: Mandaviya

1 min read . 08:19 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

  • ABDM is the initiative started by the Central government which aims to digitalise health records across the country and includes QR code-based patient registration, Health Management Information System

NEW DELHI :ABHA cards will enhance accessibility of patient health records across the country, said Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister on Sunday while inaugurating the Ayushmann Bharath Digital Mission (ABDM) services of AIIMS Bibinagar. 

ABDM is the initiative started by the Central government which aims to digitalise health records across the country and includes QR code-based patient registration, Health Management Information System (HMIS). 

HMIS is a software to manage data in any hospital including many digital services like patient registration, patient Que management, lab information system, doctors desk, OP billing etc. 

“With the help of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card, patients can access their medical records anywhere, anytime without losing them all over India. This would enhance accessibility to their health records on the palm of their hands," said Mandaviya and congratulated the first- year students.

“AIIMS is a prestigious institute. Its reputation is such that, people think that if there is no treatment available at AIIMS, then there is no treatment available elsewhere in the whole country."

Mandaviya reviewed with progress report of AIIMS Bibinagar and visited the project site of construction to inspect the work under progress.

Under Swacch Bharath Abhiyaan, herbal plantation drive was taken up at the institute where 101 herbal plants were planted by the newly joined 1st year MBBS students of AIIMS Bibinagar. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
