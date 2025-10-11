Uterine cancer symptoms can be mistaken for menopause! Actor Alex Kingston shares her experience

Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Kingston has spoken publicly for the first time about being diagnosed with womb cancer. The actor, who is paired with professional dancer Johannes Radebe on the BBC show, revealed that she underwent a hysterectomy and radiation therapy after her diagnosis last year.

Womb cancer, also called uterine cancer, is the fourth most common cancer among women in the UK, after breast, lung and bowel cancers. It is more likely to occur after menopause.

In an interview with The Independent, the 62-year-old said she finished her treatment in late 2024 and is now in recovery. Kingston admitted she had put her symptoms down to getting older.

“I had assumed that the way I was feeling was old age, and I just sort of accepted it,” she said. “I thought, ‘OK, this is what it’s like to be in my sixties’. But a lot of how I was feeling was to do with my illness.”

What led to her diagnosis? Kingston said she had been experiencing bloating and achiness for years but ignored them. It wasn’t until she noticed blood in her urine and later haemorrhaged on stage during a performance last summer that she sought medical help.

The diagnosis took her by surprise. “Even though my body was telling me there was something very seriously wrong, I kept thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve got a bad UTI or fibroids,’” she said, adding that she hadn’t “gone down the cancer road” in her head.

How serious was the cancer? Doctors found cancer in her fallopian tubes, but Kingston said she was “lucky” it hadn’t spread to her ovaries. After her surgery, she said she “suddenly felt like myself again” and realised she hadn’t felt that way “for years”.

Despite the shock, Kingston, known for her roles in ER and Doctor Who, decided to join Strictly Come Dancing this year with the mindset that “life’s too short.”

What message does she have for others? Kingston, who is married to TV producer Jonathan Stamp and has a daughter from a previous relationship, urged others to trust their instincts when it comes to their health.

“What I would say is, the body does know – and that was the body saying to me, ‘Help! There’s something really wrong.’ It’s so important to seek advice and have a check-up.”

8 potential cancer symptoms that could be mistaken for ageing Feeling bloated? Bloating – a sense of fullness or tightness in the tummy – can occur due to hormones, constipation or digestive issues. But if it happens most days, Cancer Research UK advises seeing a doctor to rule out something serious like ovarian cancer.

Aching all over? General aches and pains can come with age, but persistent or unexplained pain shouldn’t be ignored. Cancer Research recommends speaking to a doctor, especially if the pain worsens or changes.

Always tired? It’s normal to feel tired sometimes, but constant fatigue without a clear reason should be checked. Cancer Research UK advises seeing a GP to rule out any underlying cause.

Needing to wee more often? Frequent urination can be linked to ageing or hormonal changes, but it can also signal bladder, ovarian or prostate cancer. Seek medical advice if you notice blood in your urine or a burning sensation.

Erectile problems? Nearly half of men in their 60s experience erectile dysfunction, often due to ageing. But in some cases, it could indicate prostate cancer, so it’s best to get checked.

Noticing skin changes? Wrinkles and dry skin are normal with age, but new or changing moles, spots, or patches that bleed or itch could be signs of skin cancer. Get them checked by a doctor.

Having night sweats? While menopause can cause night sweats, heavy, drenching sweats or an unexplained fever could be a warning sign. Cancer Research UK advises consulting a GP if this happens frequently.

Changes to your period? Irregular periods are common before menopause, but unexplained bleeding after menopause, even a small amount, should be investigated. The NHS warns it could be linked to womb or ovarian cancer.