The complete technology-based initiative having a potential to be a game changer, are expected to face hurdles in rural India with low internet penetration and little digital health resources. However, India has majorly pushed telemedicine services during covid-19 pandemic, the country has been facing major problems in running the services in rural India for long. Telemedicine involves the use of telecom and information technology to provide healthcare from a distance which is impeded in rural India due to absence of infrastructure, Internet connectivity and lack of sufficient medical personnel.