Companies that track consumer behavior are observing unusually high levels of crankiness and dissatisfaction. Customer satisfaction is at the lowest level since 2005, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, which tracks the behavior of 300,000 consumers across 46 industries. Weary consumers are prickly and demanding, and companies may not have the resources to provide all the products and services they did before the pandemic, says Claes Fornell, founder of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based data analytics firm ACSI LLC, which conducts the survey and provides customer-satisfaction analysis to subscribers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}