After Delta mutation, scientists find structural changes in Alpha, Beta variants

When India is grappling with the newly detected mutant strain Delta Plus, a study published in Science Journal has revealed new structural changes in the Alpha (formerly U.K.) and Beta (formerly South Africa) variants both circulating in India too.

Further, the scientists have suggested that current vaccines may be less effective against the Beta variant. New SARS-CoV-2 variants are spreading rapidly, and there are fears that current covid-19 vaccines won't protect against them. The latest in a series of structural studies of the SARS-CoV-2 variants' "spike" protein, led by Bing Chen at Boston Children's Hospital, USA revealed new properties of the Alpha (formerly U.K.) and Beta (formerly South Africa) variants. Chen's team is also planning to report the structures of other variants of concern, including the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), in the near future. Those investigations are still under way.

The research assumes significance for India as well with all the three variants are circulating in the country with Delta Plus being the newest. Delta Plus variant signifies Delta variant with an additional mutation.

Spike proteins, on the surface of SARS CoV-2, are what enable the virus to attach to and enter human cells, and all current vaccines are directed against them. The new study, published in Science on June 24, used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to compare the spike protein from the original virus with that the Alpha and Beta variants.

The structural findings indicate that mutations in the Beta variant (also known as B.1.351) change the shape of the spike surface at certain locations. As a result, neutralizing antibodies induced by current vaccines are less able to bind to the Beta virus, which may allow it to evade the immune system even when people are vaccinated.

"The mutations make antibodies stimulated by the current vaccine less effective. The Beta variant is somewhat resistant to the current vaccines, and we think a booster with the new genetic sequence can be beneficial for protecting against this variant," Chen, in the division of Molecular Medicine at Boston Children's hospital said.

However, the study also found that mutations in the Beta variant make the spike less effective in binding to ACE2 -- suggesting that this variant is less transmissible than the Alpha variant.

As for the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), the study confirms that a genetic change in the spike (a single amino acid substitution) helps the virus bind better to ACE2 receptors, making it more infectious. However, testing indicates that antibodies elicited by existing vaccines can still neutralize this variant.

To be a heightened threat, the researchers said, a SARS-CoV-2 variant would need to do three things: spread more easily, evade the immune system in vaccinated people or those previously exposed to covid-19, and cause more severe disease. Fortunately, the Alpha and Beta variants do not meet all these criteria, the authors said.

"Our data suggest that the most problematic combination of such mutations is not yet present in the existing variants examined here," the researchers said in the study. The Variants of Concerns with public health importance that have been detected in community samples in India are Alpha (3,969), Beta (149) and Gamma (1). There is another lineage of B.1.617, Delta and Kappa (total 16,238) variants which was first observed in Maharashtra, was associated with unusual rise observed in several districts of the state.

The Dr Balram Bhargava, the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research said that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains equally effective against the Alpha variant, however its neutralising capabilities reduce threefold against Beta and Delta variant. Capability of Covishield vaccine developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) reduces 2.5 to 9 folds against Alpha and two-fold against Delta. The data also show that Pfizer and Moderna's capabilities reduce significantly against the Delta variant, the ICMR has said.

In parallel, India is conducting the first ever study to find effectiveness of covid-19 vaccines against the newly identified Delta plus variant. At least 10 states have reported 48 cases of Delta Plus variant of SARS CoV2 virus, with Maharashtra recording the maximum 20 cases of the mutant coronavirus strain. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), B.1.617.2.1 (AY.1) specifically refers to acquisition of K417N genetic variant in the background of Variant of Concern Delta (B.1.617.2).

“The positive point is that Beta is in a very small number only in people coming to India. They were isolated and didn’t not spread further. Beta, the variant first detected in South Africa, has been found in India, but its number is very small," said Lalit Kant, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the ICMR.

“The Beta variant is not believed to be more deadly than the original strain, but it is known to spread more quickly. It was the alpha variant which spread quickly especially in the northern India. Now the dominant variant spreading in India is the Delta," he said.

