After Delta mutation, scientists find structural changes in Alpha, Beta variants

Further, the scientists have suggested that current vaccines may be less effective against the Beta variant. New SARS-CoV-2 variants are spreading rapidly, and there are fears that current covid-19 vaccines won't protect against them. The latest in a series of structural studies of the SARS-CoV-2 variants' "spike" protein, led by Bing Chen at Boston Children's Hospital, USA revealed new properties of the Alpha (formerly U.K.) and Beta (formerly South Africa) variants. Chen's team is also planning to report the structures of other variants of concern, including the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), in the near future. Those investigations are still under way.

