Oxford covid vaccine: UK plans to start vaccinations next month

Britain will seek to start administering a COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas with the bulk of the rollout at the start of the new year, with life getting back to normal after Easter, health minister Matt Hancock said today. "We hope to be able to start vaccinating next month," Hancock told BBC TV after AstraZeneca announced its vaccine could be up to 90% effective.

"The bulk of the vaccine rollout programme will be in January, February, March. And we hope that sometime after Easter things will be able to start to get back to normal."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet said: "Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials. There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results. Well done to our brilliant scientists at @UniofOxford & @AstraZeneca, and all who volunteered in the trials."

The covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc prevented a majority of people from getting the disease in a large trial, AstraZeneca said today, another promising development in the quest to end the pandemic.

“We are excited to see 90% efficacy from the half dose-full dose regimen," an Astra spokesman said. “We see a lot of merit in this regimen and we will now start discussions with regulators into incorporating this dose combination for further clinical investigation."

Among those who received the vaccine, there were no severe cases of Covid-19 in the trial and no participants were hospitalized.

AstraZeneca said it will immediately prepare to submit data to authorities around the world that have a framework in place for early approval. The company said it will seek an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization for an accelerated pathway to vaccine availability in low-income countries.

