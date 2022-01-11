After windfall 2021, covid-19 vaccine makers eye windfall 2022

The growth effect of the covid-19 vaccine on the revenues of these smaller companies is far greater than on Pfizer. According to Yahoo Finance, Moderna’s revenues for the trailing 12 months are about 15 times its 2020 revenues. For BioNTech, that multiple is 29. Both have gone from making losses to becoming immensely profitable. In India, even SII has seen its operating margin increase from about 55% in 2019-20 to 61% in 2020-21, according to CARE Ratings. The latest financials for Bharat Biotech, also an unlisted company, were available only for 2019-20.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}