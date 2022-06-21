AIIMS develops anti-gravity body suit for yoga in space

“No country in the world has this unique kind of body suit for astronauts which has the facility of grounding and loading. It is known that when we reach space, our body weight becomes zero. When an astronaut wears this body gear, his body weight can be increased in a controlled manner and he will become comfortable and further stick to the surface of the defined ground in space by velcro-magnetic force," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}