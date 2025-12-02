AIIMS doctor lists 5 effects of continuous sleep deprivation on the body — and 7 habits for a good night’s sleep

Without sleep, we cannot survive — as a mind or a body. Sleep is the body’s nightly maintenance, the brain and immune system’s chance to regroup for the next fight for health. But newly developed lifestyles are chipping away at sleep without us understanding the long-term implications.

Late-night screen exposure, artificial light, caffeine consumption and chronic stress are all training your brain to delay sleep — in ways most of us age-normalise. In fact, the body starts to pay a “silent” toll long before symptoms are apparent.

Danger of Sleep Deprivation Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, MD (AIIMS, New Delhi) – Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at Apollo Clinic, clarifies that “sleep is not a pass-time but a neurobiological state of restoration and emotional processing.”

During deep Non-Rapid Eye Movement (NREM) sleep, the body repairs tissues, resets hormones and fortifies immunity. REM sleep cements memory and manages emotions. When these are interrupted, the job of biological maintenance remains unfinished; we seem okay on the outside while our internal systems begin to fail.

How Metabolism Goes Off-Track In adults, when we regularly sleep fewer than six hours, our hunger hormones go haywire: ghrelin (which increases appetite) rises, and leptin (which signals fullness) goes down.

Cravings for foods high in sugar and fat, then spike — especially at night — and cause you to gain weight with a much higher likelihood. Just one night of insufficient sleep can reduce the body’s ability to control blood sugar by 20–25%, effectively pushing the system in a direction that is becoming prediabetic.

When sleep decreases, cortisol levels peak in the evening, leading to more fat storage and difficulty with weight loss.

Also Read | Can poor sleep increase your belly fat?

Immune System Weakens Silently Sound sleep is one of the most powerful regulators of immune activity. When you shortchange deep sleep, the body’s Natural Killer (NK) cells — main defence army against viruses and early cancers — plunge. At the same time, inflammatory markers like IL-6 and CRP surge, while antibody production abates. This means you get sick more frequently, take longer to recover and are perpetually stuck with low-grade inflammation. With time, chronic inflammation considerably raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease and autoimmunity.

Mood, Stress and Mental Health Suffer Sleep is the brain’s cushion, a soft landing pad for difficult and traumatic experiences. Without an adequate supply of that connectivity, which tends to keep the amygdala — our brain’s stress and fear centre — in check, the amygdala becomes overactive. At the same time, our prefrontal cortex, part of the organ’s emotional-control network, loses its raw horsepower. The end result is irritability, nervousness, emotional sensitivity and dull focus.

Disjointed REM sleep doesn't allow for emotional reprocessing, and the undigested stress spills over to the following day. Chronic sleep deficit exacerbates depression and anxiety, frustrates OCD or bipolar symptoms, and emotional dysregulation in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Your Heart Pays the Price Too Quality sleep resets the cardiovascular system, as blood pressure drops, heartbeat slows, and blood vessels relax. When this reset is missing, cardiovascular strain increases. Those who commonly sleep fewer than five hours a night are, in large studies, shown to be 30 to 40% more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke. If sleep apnea is a factor, frequent nighttime dips in oxygen can accelerate long-term heart injury.

Warning Signs That the Body Provides It’s not always obvious how tired you are when sleep-deprived. Early clues include:

Late-night cravings or snacking Frequent colds or slow recovery Brain fog: forget you put the keys where they are, or daytime tiredness Mood swings, irritability or anxiety Tired but not sleepy. Can't sleep easily An increasing resting heart rate or blood pressure Morning headaches or persistent sluggishness These symptoms may arise months — and sometimes years — before a serious health problem takes shape.

Tiny Habits That Will Help You Get a Good Night’s Sleep Fixing sleep is not about radical practices. What matters is consistency:

Maintain a consistent bedtime and wake-up time Receive 10–20 minutes of early morning sunshine No screens and no bright lights 1–2 hours before bed Limit caffeine after mid-afternoon Maintain a cool, dark and quiet sleeping environment Regular exercise, but not right before bed Supplements such as melatonin or magnesium glycinate may provide short-term relief, but they cannot address faulty sleep habits that have gone unchecked.

Chronic insomnia, loud snoring, gasping during sleep or excessive daytime drowsiness should be evaluated medically and may require a sleep study.