AIIMS Rishikesh: 26 crows, 1 pigeon found dead in premises

DEHRADUN : Amid the spreading scare of bird flu across many parts of the country, 26 crows and one pigeon were found dead at the premises of AIIMS in Rishikesh on Sunday in Uttarakhand.

According to the AIIMS' Public Relation Officer Hem Bhat, "The officials of Forest Division Range and Animal Husbandry Department have reached the spot and collected the samples of dead birds. Later, samples were sent for examination."

Earlier, there were sporadic reports of the sudden death of birds in other areas of the state. A large number of crows were found dead in Bombay Bagh area in Dehradun following that six in Gandhigram, one in Bengali Kothi area and 10 crows in Doiwala in the state.

"165 birds died in a single day in Dehradun. The samples of birds have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly," said state Chief Wildlife Warden JS Suhag.

Meanwhile, the PPE kits are being provided to the employees of the Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department. The severity of bird flu in the state can be estimated only after reports are announced.

The state Health Department has issued an advisory asking all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to keep district-level rapid response teams trained for any emergency situation.

The Chief Medical Officers have been instructed to be fully alert about the bird flu. They have also been asked to ensure the availability of the antiviral drug oseltamivir. (ANI)

