NEW DELHI : Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus may negatively impact semen quality, according to a study on 30 males conducted by researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The study, published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science, investigated the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the semen of COVID-19 males.

The team led by researchers at AIIMS Patna noted that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) can lead to multiorgan damage through the angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 receptor, abundant in testicular tissue. However, little information is available regarding the shedding of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) in semen and its impact on spermatogenesis and fertility potential. We planned to investigate the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the semen of COVID-19 males and to study the effect of COVID-19 on semen quality and sperm DNA fragmentation index.

Thirty COVID-19 male patients aged 19-45 registered to AIIMS Patna hospital participated in the survey between October 2020 and April 2021. The researchers conducted a real-time reverse transcriptase test on all the semen samples. Detailed semen analysis, including the sperm DNA Fragmentation Index, was done at first sampling that is during COVID-19. After 74 days of the first sampling, the second sampling was obtained and repeated all the above tests.

“All semen samples collected in the first and second sampling tested with real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) were negative for SARS-CoV-2. In the first sampling, semen volume, vitality, total motility, sperm concentration, total sperm count, % normal morphology, % cytoplasmic droplet, and fructose were significantly lower," according to the research.

In contrast, semen agglutination, % head defect, DNA Fragmentation Index, liquefaction time, semen viscosity, and leukocytes were increased. These findings were reversed at the second sampling but not to the optimum level. All these findings were statistically significant (p < 0.05 for all). Thus, COVID-19 negatively affects semen parameters, including sperm DNA fragmentation index.

“Although we could not find SARS-CoV-2 in the semen, the semen quality remained poor until the second sampling. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) clinics and sperm banking facilities should consider assessing the semen of COVID-19 males and exclude men with a positive history of SARS-CoV-2 until their semen quality returns to normal," the authors of the research said

ART includes all fertility treatments in which either eggs or embryos are handled. These clinics should exclude men with a positive history of SARS-CoV-2 until their semen quality returns to normal, the researchers added.