AIIMS study finds out impact of Covid infection on semen quality
NEW DELHI : Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus may negatively impact semen quality, according to a study on 30 males conducted by researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The study, published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science, investigated the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the semen of COVID-19 males.