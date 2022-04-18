Private wards at AIIMS set to cost you more

Some experts argued against the move to revise private ward charges. “It is good that AIIMS has abolished user charges of low-cost investigations or laboratory charges up to ₹500. Many patients will benefit from this. But revising the rates of the private ward should totally be opposed. AIIMS could have made a very marginal increase in the rates of a private ward, which should not affect the pocket of a poor patient. But it seems that AIIMS is going to charge for their private ward equivalent to the cost of private wards in corporate hospitals. How will poor patients afford this?" said a person familiar with the development, requesting anonymity.