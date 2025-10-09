AIIMS-trained doctor explains what happens when you eat chia seeds for 14 days straight: ‘Gut health, slows digestion’

Chia seeds have become a staple in health-conscious diets worldwide, and now an AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist has explained why. In a recent video, Dr Saurabh Sethi, who has also trained at Harvard and Stanford Universities, broke down the science behind the tiny but nutrient-packed seeds and what happens when you eat them regularly for 14 days.

According to Dr Sethi, chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants—making them a powerhouse of nutrition. “Just two tablespoons contain about 10 grammes of fibre, which is nearly 30 to 40 percent of your daily requirement,” he explained. “This fibre supports gut health by feeding the good gut bacteria.”

What makes chia seeds unique is their ability to absorb up to 12 times their weight in water, forming a gel-like consistency. This slows digestion, helps you feel full for longer, and may stabilise blood sugar levels. Regular consumption, Dr Sethi said, has also been linked to improved cholesterol levels and better heart health.

For best results, he recommends soaking two tablespoons of chia seeds in water, milk, or yoghurt—ideally overnight. “Yoghurt is the best option,” he noted, adding that soaking makes chia seeds easier to digest and reduces the risk of choking. However, he cautioned those prone to bloating or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) to start with smaller amounts and increase gradually.

Dr Sethi, who shares evidence-based health tips on social media, also opened up about his personal transformation. In another video, he revealed that he lost 30 pounds (around 13.6 kg) by focusing on his gut health rather than restrictive diets or intense workouts.

“For years, I tried everything—different diets, long cardio sessions, and strict meal plans—but nothing lasted,” he said. “It wasn’t until my GI and Hepatology fellowship that I realised I was missing the most important piece: the gut.”

Once he focused on improving gut health, he said, everything changed. The results were remarkable—he not only shed weight but also reversed fatty liver, moved out of pre-diabetes, and experienced better sleep, energy, and focus.

