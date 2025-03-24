AI-powered databases boost the Alzheimer’s drug discovery process
SummaryResearchers studying Alzheimer’s disease are using artificial intelligence-powered databases to accelerate the drug discovery process by making it easier to sift through vast amounts of biomedical data.
Scientists at the United Kingdom’s Oxford Drug Discovery Institute can speed up the work of digging through journals and databases by nearly ten times.
