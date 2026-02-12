Aishwarya Mohanraj's 22 kg weight loss using Mounjaro has everyone talking — 'not a shortcut', doctors caution

When comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj revealed that she lost 22kg in six months using the injectable drug Mounjaro, the internet reacted instantly — with admiration, scepticism and confusion all colliding at once. But beyond the headline-worthy number lies a more important conversation about who these drugs are meant for, how they work, and what risks come with them.

Prescription injections such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro were originally developed to manage diabetes. Over the past year, they have entered mainstream discussion as potential weight-loss aids, fuelled by celebrity disclosures and viral before-and-after posts. For many viewers, this has created unrealistic expectations — and, in some cases, dangerous self-medication.

What sets Aishwarya’s account apart is its restraint. In a recent YouTube video, the comedian avoided framing Mounjaro as a miracle fix. Instead, she detailed the medical history and personal struggles that shaped her decision — while stopping short of recommending the drug to others.

Aishwarya traced her weight gain to her late twenties, saying hormonal conditions such as PCOD and hypothyroidism, which she noted run in her family, made sustained weight loss difficult. She also spoke about being treated for clinical depression during the same phase, a period she said affected her mental health and limited her ability to work consistently online.

Despite attempts at exercise, dietary changes and professional support, she said progress remained uneven — particularly after injuries disrupted her workout routine. Following a medical review with her doctor earlier in 2025, she opted to try Mounjaro, a once-weekly injectable prescribed for type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management.

The results, she said, were dramatic — but not effortless. Aishwarya described dealing with nausea in the early weeks, intense appetite suppression and hair loss linked to rapid weight reduction. She also noted one unexpected change: her menstrual cycle became regular after years of inconsistency.

Doctor speaks To understand why drugs like Mounjaro can trigger such rapid changes — and why they are not suitable for everyone — Mint spoke to Dr Narendra BS, Lead Consultant – Endocrinology & Diabetology at Aster Whitefield.

“Tirzepatide, which goes by the brand name Mounjaro to treat diabetes and Zepbound to manage weight, acts on two appetite-suppressing hormones found in the gut called GLP-1 and GIP. By decreasing appetite and enhancing feelings of fullness as well as improving insulin function, it induces weight losses measured in big numbers. In three big trials called SURMOUNT, non-diabetic persons lost significant amounts of weight, as high as double digits, over a course of 72 weeks. That is why everyone is so excited about it!”

In clinical practice, tirzepatide is not prescribed casually. According to Dr Narendra, it is used alongside diet and exercise for adults with obesity — defined as a BMI of 30 or higher — or those who are overweight with a BMI of 27 or more and at least one obesity-related condition. For carefully selected patients, it may also help improve blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar control and certain sleep disorders.

However, he stresses that it is a medical intervention, not a shortcut.

There are also clear red flags. Research on rodents has linked the drug to thyroid C-cell tumours, leading to a boxed warning. Individuals with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or multiple endocrine neoplasia 2 syndrome should not use it. Caution is also advised for those with a history of pancreatitis, severe kidney disease or gastroparesis. The drug is not recommended during pregnancy, and gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea are common reasons patients discontinue treatment.

