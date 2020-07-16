Alarming decline in children's life-saving vaccinations due to Covid-19: WHO

“Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in the history of public health, and more children are now being immunized than ever before," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “But the pandemic has put those gains at risk. The avoidable suffering and death caused by children missing out on routine immunizations could be far greater than covid-19 itself, he said adding that vaccines can be delivered safely even during the pandemic, and the WHO is calling on countries to ensure these essential life-saving programmes continue.