Alkem Laboratories has launched Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients under the brand name 'Alfluenza'. Favipiravir is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use.

Restricted use entails responsible medication where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation, Alkem said.

"The cases of COVID-19 is increasing significantly globally and India too is affected with around 50,000 new cases being added on a daily basis. In this backdrop, Alkem Laboratories Ltd. (Alkem) has launched Favipiravir under the brand name “Alfluenza" in India for the management of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19," the drugmaker said.

Earlier this week, top drug makers including Lupin and Sun Pharma have launched a generic version of the antiviral drug favipiravir to treat COVID-19 in India.

Lupin's version of the drug, called Covihalt, will be priced at ₹49 per 200 mg-tablet, it said. Sun Pharma on Tuesday launched its own version, at ₹35, so far the cheapest in India.

India saw a single-day increase of 56,282 cases today taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 19,64,536, while the recoveries have surged to 13,28,336, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via