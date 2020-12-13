OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >All EU nations to start vaccinations on same day
The beginning of vaccinations could be a crucial shift in the battle against a virus that has claimed more than 1.4 million lives worldwide.
The beginning of vaccinations could be a crucial shift in the battle against a virus that has claimed more than 1.4 million lives worldwide.

All EU nations to start vaccinations on same day

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2020, 07:22 PM IST AP

'The idea that one European country could begin before another is far' from what will occur, Italy's special commissioner for the pandemic said

ROME : Italy's special commissioner for the pandemic says the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will begin in all 27 European Union countries on the same “symbolic" day, to be followed with individual countries’ rollouts of larger inoculation programs.

"The idea that one European country could begin before another is far" from what will occur, the official, Domenico Arcuri, told reporters on Sunday. “The campaign will begin in all countries on a symbolic day" before the start of the actual campaign of mass vaccinations.

He did not say when the first day was or how many people would be vaccinated that day.

Italy’s first phase of vaccinations, targeting 1.8 million health care personnel and residents and staff of nursing homes, should be underway in mid-January, Arcuri said. Some 300 pavilions will be set up in town squares and other public places, where people can receive the shots.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout