In a series of tweets, the ministry of health and family welfare said, “Full initial procurement amount of 1.65 cr doses of #Covishield & #Covaxin vaccines have been allocated to all States/UTs in proportion of Health Care Workers database. Therefore, there is no question of discrimination against any State in allocation of vaccine doses. This is the initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come."As India has been witnessing vaccine politicking for past few months, some sections of the healthcare industry, and political analysts raised concerns that only some states would get vaccines in the first phase of the immunization drive due to political bias.