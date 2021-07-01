All you need to know  about  covid vaccine ZyCoV-D

Zydus claimed to have conducted the largest clinical trial for a covid-19 vaccine in India in over 50 centres. This was also the first time that any covid-19 vaccine had been tested in the 12-18-year age group in the country. Around 1,000 subjects were enrolled in this age group and the vaccine was found to be safe. The tolerability profile was similar to that seen in the adult population. Primary efficacy of 66.6% has been attained for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases in an “interim analysis".