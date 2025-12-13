Almonds, walnuts or chia seeds: Which of these power foods are most suitable for weight loss and brain health?

It is a well-known fact that almonds, walnuts and chia seeds are very nutritious and good for overall health. When these items are consumed after being soaked in water, they become even more beneficial.

According to chosenfoods.com, this is because most nuts and seeds are covered with enzyme inhibitors. These prevent the germination of seeds until the perfect weather conditions are present.While enzyme inhibitors are useful to prevent the premature germination of the plant, they also prevent the body from absorbing all the nutrients of the nuts and seeds when they are eaten.

It is to break down this barrier that nuts and seeds are soaked. This is why experts advise people to always eat nuts and seeds after they have been soaked for some hours.

Three of the most nutritious and highly prized nuts and seeds are – almonds, walnuts and chia seeds. They have come to be regarded as superfoods and are seen as highly beneficial for both brain health and weight management. But which one is the best option? Here is a comparison of all three foods and which is best for your body.

Almonds According to a blog by Paras Hospitals, almonds boost the brain’s health due to the presence of nutrients like vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids.

Almonds are actually seeds; however, they are usually classified as nuts. When soaked overnight, they can have other benefits too. Rich in protein and fibre, they make a person feel full and also aid the digestive process. This has a positive effect if you are trying to lose weight.

Also Read | Semaglutide showdown: Novo Nordisk drags Sun Pharma to Delhi HC

Walnuts Another power-packed food, walnuts contain a substantial quantity of vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids. Other nutrients in walnuts include B vitamins, manganese and phosphorus. Also included are plant compounds like ellagic acid, catechin and melatonin.

According to Medanta.org, walnuts improve a person’s memory and the speed of cognitive processing. It also decreases the oxidative stress in the brain. Consumption of walnuts in the morning is expected to boost the functioning of the brain for the rest of the day. It is also seen as an item that lowers the risk of Alzheimer’s.

For those looking to control their weight, walnuts activate those regions of the brain that control hunger, preventing constant urges to eat. Even small amounts of walnuts can give a feeling of fullness, which reduces appetite. Despite having a substantial calorie density, these nuts do not let the body absorb all of it.

Chia seeds These little seeds contain many of the necessary nutrients required by the body, such as fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, various vitamins, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.

The presence of omega-3 fatty acids improves the functioning of the brain and cognitive functions. The antioxidants in chia seeds are also useful in preventing the occurrence of Alzheimer’s disease.

The presence of adequate fibre means that consumption of these seeds aids the digestive process. According to Health.Harvard.edu, an ounce of chia seeds contains 9.8 grams of dietary fibre, which helps in easing the digestive process and reduces bad cholesterol and triglycerides – all useful in losing weight.

Also, these seeds form a gel-like substance in the stomach, which leads to a feeling of satiety, resulting in less intake of calories. So, it is a perfect item for those seeking weight loss.

Also Read | Dietitian explains the 7 amazing benefits of drinking chia seed water daily

Almonds vs. walnuts vs. chia seeeds: Which to choose? It is clear that all three of these items are rich in nutrients and promote both cognitive functioning and weight loss. The ultimate choice depends on the individual. Those looking to improve their digestion can opt for chia seeds, while those looking to sharpen up their brain can go for walnuts. Almonds may aid both your mental abilities and your weight loss journey.

The best option may be a mix of all three products. Eating 5-7 almonds, a few walnuts and some chia seeds, all soaked overnight, can really power up your brain and boost your digestive system.

FAQs Do chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids? Yes, the seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.