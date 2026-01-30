Always tired? Don't just blame stress; it could be a sign of thyroid trouble, say doctors

Feeling perpetually tired may not always be a symptom of stress, as it could be the thyroid making a silent plea for help.

The thyroid is a small gland that is crucial in regulating metabolism, energy levels, and growth. It is often referred to as the engine of the body because even a slight imbalance of the hormones that regulate its functions can be a silent troublemaker.

The country’s leading doctors say that when the levels of thyroid hormones are low, the condition is known as hypothyroidism, and in this case, the metabolism of the body slows down. “This results in fatigue, weight gain, intolerance to cold, and a lack of energy. Other symptoms of hypothyroidism include mood changes, hair loss, insomnia, menstrual disorders in women, and a general feeling of exhaustion,” says Dr Manisha Arora, Director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

Since the symptoms develop gradually, they are usually overlooked or attributed to stress.

“People often say that being tired all the time is because of stress, not getting enough sleep and having a busy life. These things do have an effect, but if you are always tired and it doesn't get better with rest, it could be a sign of a deeper problem with your thyroid health,” says Dr Seema Dhir, Unit Head & Sr Consultant - Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospitals.

Major symptoms Hypothyroidism is a common condition in which the thyroid doesn't make enough hormone. People with this condition often feel very tired, even after getting a full night's sleep. Other signs could be gaining weight, feeling cold, having dry skin, thinning hair, constipation, a low mood and trouble concentrating, says Dr Dhir.

“Since these symptoms come on slowly, a lot of people think they are just a normal part of getting older or being under a lot of stress,” she adds.

On the other hand, hyperthyroidism, which means the body makes too much hormone, can also make you tired. In this case, the body stays in an overactive state, which makes you tired and causes other problems such as a fast heartbeat, anxiety, sweating, weight loss and trouble sleeping.

The doctors say that if these symptoms continue, the thyroid gland's function should be checked with blood tests, such as T3, T4, and TSH. Early consultation with a physician will help detect any problem in the thyroid gland before it causes further complications.

Nutrition and care: What to eat and avoid Treatment is not the only part of the solution; lifestyle changes are equally important for your complete recovery.

“To stay healthy, it is crucial to focus on healthy eating habits, regular exercise, and stress management. Adding lots of green vegetables, fresh fruits, and whole foods to your diet can greatly help in increasing your metabolism,” says Dr Arora.

It is also a good idea to avoid processed foods, eating out too often, and foods high in sugar or saturated fats. Stress management through activities such as yoga, meditation, and other relaxation methods is also important to keep your hormonal levels under control.

After you get a diagnosis of hypothyroidism, it becomes a top priority to tailor your diet to meet the needs of your thyroid. Iodized salt is a great source of iodine, but you can also get this nutrient from fish, seaweed, Brazil nuts, mushrooms, whole grains, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, as well as fruits and vegetables.

“Just make sure that you do not use pink salt, Himalayan salt, or sea salt unless your doctor tells you otherwise. It is also important to restrict your consumption of raw cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower and avoid highly processed foods that are high in sugar, salt, and saturated fats,” says Dr Arora.

By acting on these measures and addressing symptoms early, you can better manage your thyroid problems.