Alzheimer’s disease treatments: What to know about new and future drugs

Insurance coverage will probably be hard, at least initially. A big obstacle is a guideline from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which provide health insurance to many elderly people with Alzheimer’s. The agency limited use of amyloid-lowering therapies such as Aduhelm, an older drug from Biogen and Eisai that many doctors and researchers said hadn’t been proven to work. Under the guidelines, CMS said it would only pay for people who took an amyloid-lowering drug in a government-approved trial. The agency may reconsider its rule now that an effective drug is approved, but we don’t know when it would make a decision.