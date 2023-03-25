Alzheimer's initial symptoms may appear in eyes, reveals new study2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Alzheimer’s disease begins in the brain decades before the first symptoms of memory loss
Health experts across the world are exploring how eyes may help in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease early before even the symptoms begin. The research is intended to discover the disease at an early stage and make the required changes in our lifestyle to avoid or at least reduce the intensity of the disease.
