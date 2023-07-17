Alzheimer's treatment: Eli Lilly's drug promises to slow worsening by 22%2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:07 PM IST
Eli Lilly and Co. has said it applied for full US approval of its Alzheimer’s disease drug. If approved this will be the second effective drug to combat the mind-robbing disease, after Japanese drugmaker Eisai developed Leqembi.
Eli Lilly and Co has shared full findings of its phase 3 clinical study of donanemab at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam which shows that the newly developed drug can modestly slow patients’ inevitable worsening.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×