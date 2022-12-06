Home / Science / Health /  Alzheimer’s treatment thrills investors as doctors debate effect

In a press release in late September announcing that Eisai’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug had significantly slowed progression of the memory-robbing disease, the company’s chief executive officer, Haruo Naito, was anything but circumspect. The results from the late-stage study, he said, “prove the amyloid hypothesis."

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout