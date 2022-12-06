Alzheimer’s treatment thrills investors as doctors debate effect
Wall Street wants to know if physicians will prescribe the Eisai and Biogen drug
In a press release in late September announcing that Eisai’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug had significantly slowed progression of the memory-robbing disease, the company’s chief executive officer, Haruo Naito, was anything but circumspect. The results from the late-stage study, he said, “prove the amyloid hypothesis."
The announcement, which said the drug lecanemab reduced cognitive and functional decline by 27% compared with placebo, surprised investors and scientists alike. It helped add more than $30 billion in combined market value for the stock of Biogen—which shares economic rights to the drug—and Eli Lilly, which is testing another closely watched anti-amyloid.
So there was much riding on the detailed study results, which were presented at an Alzheimer’s research conference alongside an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week.
Perhaps unsurprisingly for a theory that has led to much debate in the scientific community for years, the results didn’t quite put the controversy to rest. In recent days, reports of two patient deaths had fueled concern over the medication’s safety, especially for those on blood thinners.
Just as crucially, though, experts are at odds over whether the effects touted by the drugmakers are significant enough to make an actual difference in patients’ lives. In a piece titled “tempering hype and hope," medical journal The Lancet argued that a 0.45 point difference on an 18-point scale in the cognitive score of patients taking lecanemab versus those on placebo “might not be clinically meaningful." Matthew Schrag, a neurologist focused on Alzheimer’s, took to Twitter to argue the data doesn’t prove the drug is “disease-modifying." Given that 21% of patients developed brain swelling, Dr. Schrag argued that he would advise his patients to keep waiting.
“This ‘positive’ result is paradoxically a blow to the amyloid-cascade hypothesis," he wrote, in a scathing conclusion that ran opposite to Mr. Haruo’s claims. “Twenty + years of clinical trials showed amyloid-lowering therapy at best produces a barely detectable clinical effect."
The debate over amyloid can be roughly boiled down to two camps. Some, like Dr. Schrag, argue that while the buildup of amyloid plaque might be closely associated with Alzheimer’s, removing it doesn’t necessarily improve patient outcomes. Think of amyloid like smoke in a house fire, argues the drug-discovery chemist Derek Lowe. It is a component of a house fire, sure. But purging the smoke wouldn’t put out the fire because it isn’t what causes the blazes to begin with.
Then there is another camp that chalks dozens of previous, failed anti-amyloid trials to poor trial designs and other mistakes. Lecanemab’s success is modest, they acknowledge, but it is an encouraging sign that the idea is starting to bear out.
Dr. Reisa Sperling, director of the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment at Mass General Brigham, is in the latter camp. She is conducting the AHEAD trial in pre-symptomatic individuals to see if starting the treatment earlier on could have a stronger impact. She sees these therapies as having the potential to do for Alzheimer’s what statins have done to prevent strokes or heart attacks.
“I think amyloid builds up in the brain 10 to 20 years before people have dementia," she says. “To me, these results are clear evidence that lowering amyloid can have an effect on clinical outcomes."
So where does that leave investors? Biogen’s stock has maintained a roughly 50% gain since the late September press release. That is despite the underwhelming clinical effect, the safety concerns and the very real debate over whether the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will decide the data are strong enough to override a prior stance on amyloid treatments. The CMS made a rare decision this year not to pay for Biogen’s earlier anti-amyloid, Aduhelm.
Driving the hype on Wall Street is an awareness that, despite billions of dollars and decades of research, not a single treatment is available to cure or slow disease progression. So while experts will continue debating the clinical meaningfulness of a 0.45 move on an 18 point scale, Wall Street wants to know two things: Will the government pay for the drug, and will doctors prescribe it?
In the days after the conference, numerous analysts published notes citing discussions with top doctors in the field, known as key opinion leaders. Some are more excited than others. But what stood out is that many of the experts who say they are underwhelmed by the data have nonetheless told Wall Street analysts that they are likely to put some of their patients on the drug.
How much of a difference prescribing the drug will make for those patients remains a mystery. For Wall Street, it makes all the difference.