Alzheimer’s treatment thrills investors as doctors debate effect

Just as crucially, though, experts are at odds over whether the effects touted by the drugmakers are significant enough to make an actual difference in patients’ lives. In a piece titled “tempering hype and hope," medical journal The Lancet argued that a 0.45 point difference on an 18-point scale in the cognitive score of patients taking lecanemab versus those on placebo “might not be clinically meaningful." Matthew Schrag, a neurologist focused on Alzheimer’s, took to Twitter to argue the data doesn’t prove the drug is “disease-modifying." Given that 21% of patients developed brain swelling, Dr. Schrag argued that he would advise his patients to keep waiting.