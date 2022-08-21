Am I protected against polio? Here’s what to know about the vaccine

The vaccine has changed several times over the years. The first effective vaccine, introduced in the U.S. in the 1950s and administered as a shot, was supplanted in the 1960s by oral vaccines that contained weakened live poliovirus. That gave way in 2000 to an injectable vaccine that doesn’t contain the live virus, to eliminate cases of the virus inadvertently transmitted by exposure to the feces of a person vaccinated with the live virus. Oral vaccines containing the live virus are still used in some countries.