American doctor claims Bluetooth earphones cause thyroid issues – Myth or fact? Experts weigh in

Over the last few years, wearable technology has become increasingly popular, with devices like earphones, smartwatches, rings, and more connecting wirelessly via Bluetooth.

However, with the growing use, some health experts online have raised concerns that the radiofrequency (RF) radiation emitted by Bluetooth devices puts vital organs, including the heart and thyroid, at risk.

American doctor and health influencer Paul Saladino echoed these concerns in a viral Instagram post.

Dr Saladino, who claims to be a double-board-certified MD, said that a recent analysis showed an association between the use of Bluetooth headphones and a higher incidence of thyroid issues.

Speaking on a podcast, he emphasised the importance of the thyroid gland. He said, “It is a thermo-regulatory gland in your body. Thyroid nodules can be precancerous.”

Dr Saladino added, “You have a very hormone-sensitive gland in your neck, and inches away from that, you are using a radiofrequency EMF emitting device.”

According to him, Bluetooth earphones are “essentially a small microwave in your head”. He said, “We don’t think twice about AirPods- but they operate on roughly the same 2.4GHz band as WiFi, Bluetooth headphones, routers, and microwaves.”

While acknowledging that the RF-EMF is non-ionising, he argued that “there’s a growing body of research showing potential biological effects worth paying attention to” for better long-term health.

Also Read | Apollo Hospital dermatologist suggests 7 ways to manage winter skin flare-ups

Myth or fact? Experts respond To verify these claims, LiveMint spoke with endocrinology specialists to understand whether Bluetooth earphones are safe to use and their potential impact on thyroid health.

Dr Sharwari Dabhade Dua, an endocrinology specialist in Delhi, said that the thyroid hormone regulation is affected by various factors, “of which some environmental factors and foods are proven to affect the gland and its metabolism.”

However, she said, there isn’t enough data to support the claim that wireless Bluetooth devices, when used, can cause thyroid nodules “either benign or malignant”.

Dr Shivani Tiwari, Consultant ENT, Kailash Hospital, Dehradun, highlighted that thyroid is sensitive to ionising radiation, such as X-rays, CT scans, or nuclear exposure, but not to non-ionising radiation, which Bluetooth technology emits. “This type of radiation is very low in energy, and it does not damage DNA or alter hormone production,” she said.

Dr Tiwari also cited studies from the WHO and US FDA, and said, “The current exposure levels from wireless devices like earphones are far below safety limits and show no proven effect on thyroid function or cancer risk.”

“Long-term use could be linked to such damage,” Dr Dua added, while noting that this claim, too, “requires more research-based evidence”.

Final verdict Both endocrinology experts agree: there is no conclusive evidence to support that Bluetooth earphones affect thyroid health. They said, “The scientific consensus is that Bluetooth earphones do not affect thyroid function.”