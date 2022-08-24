Americans are starting to skip therapy to save money
With the rising inflation in the country, many Americans are opting to skip their therapy sessions to save money
With the rising inflation in the country, many Americans are opting to skip their therapy sessions to save money
The average out-of-pocket cost a month is $178, according to Verywell Mind, and it can soar to $300 or more a session in major cities
The average out-of-pocket cost a month is $178, according to Verywell Mind, and it can soar to $300 or more a session in major cities
When Katie Dunn skipped a therapy session in June, she didn’t think much of it.
When Katie Dunn skipped a therapy session in June, she didn’t think much of it.
Prices had gone up at her local grocery store and her rent went up by more than $300 a month. She saved $85 by skipping the session. Within a few weeks, a procedure at the dermatologist added more costs and she canceled therapy again. She canceled for a third time a few weeks later and quit altogether in July.
“I was having to choose between going to the doctor and taking care of my mental health," she says.
U.S. inflation has been rising at the fastest rate in four decades. Consumers are responding by cutting back on spending for everything from flights and gasoline to makeup and shampoo. While inflation eased slightly in July, some Americans continue to cut back in different ways, with many putting off therapy sessions or forgoing them altogether.
Nearly a third of American adults in therapy say they have had to cancel a session because they couldn’t afford it and nearly half say they would have to quit if their out-of-pocket costs increased, according to a survey from the mental health resource website Verywell Mind. The survey was conducted in the spring, with respondents’ median age of 36.
The average out-of-pocket cost a month in the U.S. is $178, according to the survey. It can soar to $300 or more a session in major cities. In recent years, more therapists say they have moved away from accepting Medicare and private insurance plans, citing low and flat reimbursement rates.
Consumer spending data from Deloitte showed that healthcare spending was down 7% in July from September of the year prior.
Dr. Rosalind Dorlen, who has an independent practice in Summit, N.J., and doesn’t accept private insurance, says she recently offered a lower rate to a student who couldn’t afford to pay her full rate. Her business has historically boomed during periods of economic uncertainty, including the 2008 financial crisis, she says. She expects to see the same now.
“People are experiencing more stress, there’s an exacerbation of chronic illness, they are having sleeplessness, they’re using more substances," she says.
Casey Balchunas, who works for a health insurance company near Boston, quit therapy in May. She says she quit because her insurance provider stopped covering teletherapy, which would require her to pay more than $130 out of pocket a session.
She had two options: wait until January to change her insurance plan, or find a new in-person therapist. She tried the latter and was met with a nine-month waiting period.
“I just have to make it to Jan. 1," says Ms. Balchunas, 30. “But it’s disheartening to go from having therapy every other week to not having that extra support."
Many therapy providers say they are largely unaffected by inflation-driven dropouts thanks to wait lists that have amassed throughout the pandemic. Practitioners who use a sliding scale for payments have flexibility in how much they charge for sessions.
Amy Morin, a licensed psychotherapist who is now editor in chief of Verywell Mind, says she has received more emails recently asking for mental health resources outside of therapy, such as recommendations for books, podcasts and apps to use.
“I’m hearing people say, ‘I can’t afford to go to therapy every week,’" she says, “whether it’s because they have high out-of-pocket costs or because they’re paying for child care or just the gas prices these days."
Brenna Laverty, 23, a mental health technician in Albuquerque, N.M., quit her subscription to the online therapy app BetterHelp after it started costing $70 to fill up her car’s gas tank instead of her usual $36.
Teladoc Health, owner of BetterHelp, declined to comment.
In its second-quarter earnings report, the company described a decline in the yield from its advertising as “an indication of belt-tightening among consumers." The company reported a net loss of about $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022 compared with a loss of $133.8 million a year ago.
In the spring, Nina Dippon, a marriage and family therapist in Colorado Springs, Colo., decided to start accepting private insurance, a decision that has required her to take on more clients to earn the same amount of money. She also must go through a monthslong credentialing process.
She estimates the change has helped some of her existing clients be able to continue treatment. She made the decision after hearing more patients ask for discounted rates. Roughly nine or 10 clients asked to space out their sessions and several quit altogether, she says.
“I just got a text yesterday that said, ‘I have to cancel,’" recalls Ms. Dippon, “‘it’s not payday yet.’"
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.