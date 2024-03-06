America’s first IVF baby is fighting for the treatment that gave her life

For years, genetic tests allowed people who knew they carried genes for lethal diseases to choose embryos that didn’t have them. Scientists checked whether embryos contained a gene that caused serious genetic conditions such as cystic fibrosis or Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Other tests of whether embryos have too many or too few chromosomes, a main cause of miscarriage, are increasingly common. Genomic Prediction also sells a test to predict a future child’s risk of heart disease, schizophrenia, cancers and diabetes. These are all complex conditions that can involve interactions among hundreds of genes. Many aren’t fully understood.