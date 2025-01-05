Amid rising concerns over an outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, Indian health experts have reportedly claimed that the virus that has been observed in India on multiple occasions, particularly during the winter season.

A pediatrician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Suresh Gupta, explained to Business Today that HMPV is not a new virus and has been known for over 2 decades now. He also added that the virus is typically observed during the winter season and behaves similarly to influenza or a common viral fever.

"Most cases present with symptoms such as cold, cough, and fever, which are self-limiting and manageable with general medicine at home. Children rarely require hospitalization, as the infection is generally mild,” Dr Gupta told BT.

Adding to it, a senior consultant, Dr. Bobby Bhalotra, mentioned that HMPV has been found in India several times, especially during winter. “HMPV has been observed in India multiple times, especially during winters,” he said as quoted by BT.

He further added saying, "So far, the cases we have seen here have been mild. The strain of this virus detected in India is generally considered mild. It primarily presents symptoms of mild viral fever.”

What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)? Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that causes lower and upper respiratory infections (like a cold). It is a seasonal disease that usually occurs in the winter and early spring, similar to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. HMPV is not a newly discovered virus. It was first discovered in 2001, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

What did the Indian Health Ministry say on HMPV? On Saturday i.e. Januray 4, the Health Ministry said that India is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and has also requested the WHO to share timely updates. As a preventive step, the number of laboratories testing for HMPV cases will be increased, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will track HMPV trends throughout the year. A meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG), chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services, took place on Saturday to discuss the matter.

In Telangana, the state government has issued a list of do's and don'ts inlcuding washing hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitizer, avoiding crowded places and keeping a safe distance among other precautions. In Kerala, Health Minister Veena George said the state government is closely monitoring the news reports about the massive outbreak of viral fever and respiratory infection in China and said there is no need to panic as of now.