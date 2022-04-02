Amid Covid pandemic, US grapples with Norovirus. Know cause, symptoms, treatment

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the decline in coronavirus cases in the US, another virus has begun to grapple the country to a pre-pandemic level. The US is witnessing an outbreak of 'Norovirus', a bug responsible for the dreaded stomach flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since early January, the number of weekly outbreaks has risen from fewer than 10 to more than 50. There's no data to suggest that the Norovirus outbreaks are linked to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. But it may be possible that the lifting of Covid restrictions is helping the virus spread. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Norovirus?

What is Norovirus?

It is a very contagious virus that can cause vomiting and diarrhea. One catches the Norovirus by coming in contact with someone who already has the disease. The virus can enter the body by consuming contaminated food ad water. Besides, touching contaminated surfaces and putting your unwashed hands in your mouth could infect the person. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Norovirus symptoms:

There are six key norovirus symptoms to look out for are nausea, projectile vomiting, diarrhea, high temperature, excruciating abdominal pain, and aching limbs.

How Norovirus can be treated? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cases of Norovirus can be cared for at home and the infected person should avoid going outsides for at least two days. Sufferers need to do rest and drink plenty of fluids until the condition passes.

How to prevent Norovirus?

1. Practice proper hand hygiene {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Carefully wash fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating them.

3. A Norovirus-infected person should not prepare food for others as this can spread the virus.

4. Immediately remove and wash clothes or linens that may be contaminated with vomit or feces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}