Annual covid jabs may be needed to prevent future outbreaks, indicates study

"Our study examines neutralizing antibodies, which are important in protection from covid-19. We found that antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 wane in different people at different rates. This emphasizes the importance of public health and social measures in ongoing pandemic outbreak response. However, the presence of T-cell immunity provides hope of longer-term protection, which will require more studies and time for epidemiological and clinical evidence to confirm," said associate professor David Lye, director, Infectious Disease Research and Training Office, NCID, also a corresponding author of the study. "This study reminds us that we all react differently to infection and that various people mount different protective immune responses. Understanding the basis of these differences will help build better vaccines," added Professor Laurent Renia, executive director, A*STAR Infectious Diseases Labs.