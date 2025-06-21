Do longevity drugs work?

Both rapamycin and metformin have drawn the attention of the “live for ever" brigade because they inhibit what is known as the mTOR pathway (indeed, mTOR stands for “mechanistic target of rapamycin"). Overactivation of this in old age is associated with hallmarks of ageing such as inflammation. Conversely, fasting suppresses mTOR activity. That promotes autophagy, a phenomenon in which cells clear out their accumulated crud, which is reckoned lifespan-enhancing. Moreover, both substances also have the advantages of having undergone safety trials as part of approval for their on-label uses, and of being off-patent, and therefore cheap.