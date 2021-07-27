“Our findings support recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that adults who are clinically vulnerable, those aged 70 years or over, and all residents of care homes for older adults should be prioritised for booster doses. In addition, those who were vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine, including most care home residents, are likely to have much lower antibody levels than those vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, so this may also need to be considered when deciding who should be prioritised when boosters are rolled out," Professor Rob Aldridge (UCL Institute of Health Informatics) said.