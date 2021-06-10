Antibody tests get a questionable second life

Fields, a New Yorker, didn’t know what to make of the information. Did he need a booster shot? Should he go back to double-masking, as he had throughout the pandemic? Was the antibody test simply wrong?“I was worried," he said.Not knowing where else to turn, he tweeted at Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asking her what to do. He never heard back and his doctor instructed him to simply do nothing since he was already vaccinated. Still, the episode was troubling.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}