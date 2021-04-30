AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria today in a press conference said that the decision to administer Remdesivir must be taken by a medical professional and administered only in a hospital setting.

On when to discontinue home isolation of covid-19 patient,Dr. Guleria said, "The patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after- atleast 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and no fever for 3 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over."

"We see now there is unnecessary panic among people which is causing more harm than good. It is causing a lot of rush outside hospitals and suffering to genuine patients as they do not get proper treatment. Also, hoarding of drugs at homes is causing unnecessary shortage of essential drugs in markets and also leads to misuse of drugs," he said.

On the increasing demand for Remdesivir, Dr Guleria said benefits of this drug in treating COVID-19 patients "is not well-established". The drug has not shown mortality benefits, it is wrong to think of it as a magic bullet, he said.

