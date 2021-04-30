Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Anti-Covid drug Remdesivir to be strictly administered only in a hospital setting: AIIMS chief

Anti-Covid drug Remdesivir to be strictly administered only in a hospital setting: AIIMS chief

Premium
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria
1 min read . 05:36 PM IST Staff Writer

  • On when to discontinue home isolation of covid-19 patient,Dr. Guleria said, 'The patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after- atleast 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and no fever for 3 days

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria today in a press conference said that the decision to administer Remdesivir must be taken by a medical professional and administered only in a hospital setting.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria today in a press conference said that the decision to administer Remdesivir must be taken by a medical professional and administered only in a hospital setting.

On when to discontinue home isolation of covid-19 patient,Dr. Guleria said, "The patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after- atleast 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and no fever for 3 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over."

TRENDING STORIES See All

On when to discontinue home isolation of covid-19 patient,Dr. Guleria said, "The patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after- atleast 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and no fever for 3 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We see now there is unnecessary panic among people which is causing more harm than good. It is causing a lot of rush outside hospitals and suffering to genuine patients as they do not get proper treatment. Also, hoarding of drugs at homes is causing unnecessary shortage of essential drugs in markets and also leads to misuse of drugs," he said.

On the increasing demand for Remdesivir, Dr Guleria said benefits of this drug in treating COVID-19 patients "is not well-established". The drug has not shown mortality benefits, it is wrong to think of it as a magic bullet, he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.