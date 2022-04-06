Anti-diabetic drug metformin can be used for recovering TB patients: ICMR

A chest x-ray was done at the end of eight weeks, and again after six months of completing treatment for all participants. All trial-related documents and procedures were reviewed by regulatory bodies of the respective institutes. “Post-TB treatment many patients have extensive cough due to damages to lung tissues. The trial shows that metformin has diminished excess inflammation, thus reducing lung tissue damage as seen by faster clearance on x-ray. This anti-diabetic drug improves the quality of life of an individual after completion of TB treatment," Dr Kadam said. “For the initial eight weeks, participants received either the standard anti-tuberculosis treatment (ATT) or standard ATT plus metformin, given orally as 500mg once daily for one week, followed by 1000mg of metformin daily for the remaining seven weeks under supervision. All the participants were followed up at regular intervals till the participant completed six-month ATT. Sputum samples were collected once a week during the first eight weeks and once a month for the remaining 16 weeks and tested for AFB by smear and cultures," added Dr Megha Mamulwar, scientist and site principal investigator for the trial at ICMR-NARI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}