A group of US scientists has developed an inexpensive, non-toxic coating for almost any fabric that can reduce coronavirus infections up to 90%. The coating, described in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, may be used in future to develop an antiviral spray for fabrics.

Pointing out that coronavirus can remain active for weeks, the scientist said in the journal, “We have fabricated and tested a coating that is designed to reduce the longevity of SARS-CoV-2 on solids. The coating consists of cuprous oxide particles bound with polyurethane. After 1 hr on coated glass or stainless steel, the viral titer was reduced by about 99.9% on average compared to the uncoated sample."

"This coating could take a little bit of the worry off frontline workers to have personal protection equipment (PPE) with antimicrobial properties," said study lead author Taylor Wright, a doctoral student at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada. The coating can also be used on almost any fabric, including cotton, polyester, denim, and silk, with applications in hospital fabrics, masks, and activewear, according to the researchers.

They further pointed out that hospital fabric and activewear companies are already interested in the technology, and the university has applied for a patent in the US.

Researchers soaked fabric in a solution of a bacteria-killing polymer which contains a molecule that releases sterilising forms of oxygen when light shines on it.

They then used an ultraviolet (UV) light to turn this solution to a solid, fixing the coating to the fabric.

"This coating has both passive and active antimicrobial properties, killing microbes immediately upon contact, which is then amped up when sunlight hits the cloth," said senior study author Michael Wolf, a professor at UBC.

Both components are safe for human use, and the entire process takes about one hour at room temperature, the researchers said. It also makes the fabric hydrophobic, meaning microbes are less likely to stick to the cloth, and doesn't seem to affect the strength of the fabric, they said.

Whereas other such technologies can involve chemical waste, high energy use, or expensive equipment, the new method is relatively easy and affordable, they said. "All we need is a beaker and a light bulb. I am fairly certain I could do the whole process on a stove," Wright said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.