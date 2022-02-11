Antiviral coating can reduce COVID infections by 90%. Study explains how

"This coating could take a little bit of the worry off frontline workers to have personal protection equipment (PPE) with antimicrobial properties," said study lead author Taylor Wright, a doctoral student at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada. The coating can also be used on almost any fabric, including cotton, polyester, denim, and silk, with applications in hospital fabrics, masks, and activewear, according to the researchers.

