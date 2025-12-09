Apollo Hospital dermatologist suggests 7 smart ways to manage winter skin flare-ups

Winter skin care: While this season typically brings cold temperatures and low humidity, those afflicted with chronic skin conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis, often find that their symptoms flare up during this time. "Low humidity, abrupt temperature shifts, and indoor heating can all damage the skin barrier, thus increasing skin irritation and inflammation," say dermatologists.
Dr Inderpreet Kaur, a dermatologist at Apollo Clinic, has explained why winter exacerbates these conditions and how patients can better manage them.
For lots of people, winter is synonymous with dry, itchy, red and uncomfortable skin. Dr Kaur says that this has much to do with a dramatic drop in ambient humidity. Cool air can’t hold on to moisture, and as the humidity drops, the skin rapidly loses moisture.
In conditions like eczema, the skin barrier is already compromised. As the wind blows and humidity drops, the rate at which moisture is lost through the skin increases and further compromises the natural skin barrier. Winter can also exacerbate psoriasis because the sun is not out as much, and therefore, the body does not produce vitamin D naturally as much. The immune system is affected by Vitamin D, which also helps to reduce the production of excessive skin cells.
In winter, individuals with Atopic Dermatitis or Contact Dermatitis are more likely to experience itchiness and dryness due to cold weather, wool fabrics, hot showers and strong soaps, all of which can worsen their skin condition and irritate their skin.
The skin barrier functions as a protective wall, helping to facilitate moisture retention and prevent irritating elements from entering the skin. During colder weather, that protective wall becomes compromised. When moisture levels drop significantly, the skin's natural moisture levels become depleted as the skin attempts to compensate by drawing moisture from the deeper layers of the skin. This causes the surface skin to dry, crack, and become inflamed.
Indoor heating (using blowers or heaters) serves to exacerbate the situation by further reducing indoor humidity. The cycle of exposing your skin to cold air outside and warm air inside creates an added burden on the skin barrier, particularly for individuals with skin conditions. For example, the normal activities of switching clothing, fragrances, or mild allergens can be visible irritants to their skin barrier.
Dr Kaur indicates that simple and consistent changes to your everyday life may improve the frequency and severity of flare-ups in the winter. She suggests:
According to Dr Kaur, some products have specific benefits for individuals with stubborn skin issues. If you have either winter skin irritation or other chronic skin conditions, search for ingredients such as:
For deteriorating skin, your dermatologist may recommend phototherapy, prescription creams, or biologic treatments. It is essential to develop a comprehensive treatment plan to address winter skin irritation, rather than providing temporary relief based solely on the skin condition.
While it is common for flare-ups to fluctuate by season, there are some symptoms to consider as signs to seek medical care. Flare-ups often fluctuate with the seasons, but certain symptoms require medical attention.
In conjunction with the heater being on, you might have trouble avoiding the drying effects on your skin during colder months. Dr Kaur suggests the use of a humidifier to establish a healthier humidity level (45-55%). To maintain hydrated and healthy skin, try to keep the thermostat in the middle range, avoid being too close to the heater and use moisturisers on your skin regularly so that the skin has a continuous supply of moisture.
Add new habits to your routine, such as placing bowls of water near your heaters, moisturising before going to sleep each night, and avoiding irritating fabrics to help maintain the skin's moisture content.