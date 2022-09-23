Are Covid-19 booster shots leading to heart attacks? Experts explain

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 has been a disaster for the whole world with India also facing the devastating effects due to the virus. Around 5.20 lakh people died in India due to complications related to the Covid-19 infection. The spread of the virus and consequential deaths are still continuing and the government is working on a mission mode to vaccinate as many people as possible. Meanwhile, social media is also flooded with reports like booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine leading to heart inflammation or even heart attack.

