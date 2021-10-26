Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for kids? What parents should know

The CDC urged all school staff and eligible students to get vaccinated ahead of the school year. Some universities required students to get vaccinated to return to campus this fall, and school districts including New York City have required teachers and staff to get the shots. Most school districts in the country already require students to have received vaccinations for mumps, measles and rubella, as well as polio, diphtheria and chickenpox, though many districts grant exemptions to students with pre-existing health problems or religious beliefs conflicting with the mandate. “If you’re in a district that has a lot of vaccine requirements already, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Covid-19 vaccine just lumped in with those others," said Noelle Ellerson Ng, associate director of advocacy and governance for AASA, the School Superintendents Association, a national umbrella group that represents school districts. Some districts might require Covid-19 vaccinations just for a year or two, until the pandemic dies down, some other school experts say.