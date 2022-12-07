Are edibles better for you—or at least less bad—than alcohol?

Psychosis

The main known risk of edibleswith high amounts of THCis short-term psychosis, including feelings of paranoid delusions, suspiciousness and possibly hallucinations, researchers say. Short-term psychosis can happen when people take too much THC, which is easy to do inadvertently with edibles because the active ingredients can take some time to kick in, doctors and researchers say. Unlike alcohol, it can take up to one or two hours for someone to feel the effect of THC edibles.