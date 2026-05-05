Are Instagram workouts to blame for rising gym injuries among beginners? 6 rules to train safely

Scroll through any fitness feed, and you are bound to find the infamous "no days off" ethos, gruesome deadlifts, and high-octane training. For many newcomers to the gym, these bite-sized clips have become a staple in their fitness routine. But medical professionals say more frequent gym injuries are also indicative of this transformation.

More and more research conducted indicates that injuries are rising in sync with the rise in fitness involvement, particularly among amateurs. A recent case-control study on gym-related injuries published in Science Direct found that musculoskeletal injuries are a common consequence of fitness activity, particularly when training habits and exposure are not matched to ability.

More concerning data shows that over half of workout injuries occur within the first three months of starting a routine, when the body is least adapted to physical stress.

The Instagram effect: motivation without context “The problem isn’t inspiration—it’s imitation,” says Dr Akhilesh Rathi, director, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgery at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute and Founder, Rathi Orthopaedic and Spine Clinic in Dwarka, New Delhi. He says this “copy-paste fitness culture” is a key driver behind rising injuries.

“Most beginners are not injured because they’re exercising—they’re injured because they’re exercising incorrectly,” Dr Rathi explains. “We’re seeing more cases of ligament strains, lower back injuries, and shoulder issues in people who started with advanced routines without building foundational strength.”

Short-form fitness content often strips away context: years of training, professional supervision or personalised programming. What remains is a highlight reel that beginners attempt to replicate.

Biomechanics research backs this up: poor form, excessive load and fatigue significantly increase joint stress and injury risk.

Too much, too soon Beginners are particularly vulnerable because their muscles, tendons and joints are still developing. Yet the pressure to “progress fast” often leads to overtraining.

Studies show that nearly 45% of gym injuries are caused by overloading, which is defined as lifting too much weight or doing too much too soon.

“Social media promotes intensity, not progression,” says Dr Rathi. “But the body needs gradual adaptation. Without it, even a simple squat or deadlift can become risky. The most common gym injuries that we see are of the lower back, knees and shoulders consistently.”

Right supervision is very important Another overlooked factor is the decline of guided training. With more people relying on online content, fewer invest in professional supervision. After a quick introduction to gym equipment, beginners are frequently left to work out form, load and recovery on their own.

“Fitness is becoming more accessible, but not necessarily safer,” Dr Rathi adds. “Without proper assessment and guidance, people don’t know their limits.”

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Why women may face unique risks While injury patterns overlap across genders, women—especially beginners—face additional considerations.

Medical Director, Gynaecologist and IVF specialist Dr Shobha Gupta from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi, points out that hormonal health, bone density, and pelvic stability play a crucial role in how women respond to exercise.

“For women with underlying conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or low bone density, sudden high-impact or high-intensity workouts can lead to stress injuries or hormonal imbalance,” she explains.

“Social media often sets unrealistic fitness benchmarks,” says Dr Gupta. “Many beginners, especially women, feel the need to match what they see on Instagram or reels without understanding their own body’s capacity. This pressure to ‘keep up’ can lead to overexertion and, eventually, injury.”

The way forward: smarter, not harder The takeaway isn’t to avoid the gym—or even social media—but to approach both with caution.

Experts suggest a few simple rules · Build a base before attempting advanced routines

· Prioritise form over weight

· Increase intensity gradually

· Seek guidance, especially in the early stages

· Allow adequate rest and recovery to prevent overuse injuries

· Don’t ignore early warning signs like persistent pain or discomfort

Even as fitness trends change every few months, the body cannot adapt as quickly.

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“The focus should be on structured, progressive training—especially strength-building and core stability,” Dr Gupta stresses. “Fitness should support long-term health, not disrupt it.”

And as Dr Rathi summed it up and said, “Injury is often the result of enthusiasm without education. The goal isn’t just to start working out but to keep at it—safely and consistently.”

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)