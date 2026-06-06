Are sugar cravings a sign of stress? Doctors explain what your body is telling you

Many people reach for chocolates, sweets, ice cream, or sugary drinks when they feel stressed. But do you know the real reason behind these cravings?

Stress can influence eating behaviour and trigger cravings for sugary, high-calorie foods. According to experts, understanding the link between stress and sugar cravings is crucial, especially as obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disorders continue to rise in India. Managing stress effectively, making healthier food choices, and seeking expert guidance when needed can help protect overall well-being.

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Stress has become a part of everyday life and can stem from professional, financial, academic, or relationship-related challenges. Deadlines at work, financial worries, family responsibilities, examinations, and daily pressures can often feel overwhelming. As a result, many people turn to sugary snacks for comfort during stressful situations.

Dr Aarti Ullal, Physician and Diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, and Dr Manish Pendse, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at NewEra Hospitals, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, explain why stress can trigger sugar cravings, the warning signs people should watch for, and practical ways to manage these cravings.

Why stress makes people crave sugar When a person is stressed, the body releases hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones prepare the body to deal with challenging situations. However, elevated cortisol levels can increase appetite and trigger cravings for sugar, fat, and calorie-dense foods.

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"Consuming sugary foods provides a temporary feeling of pleasure because they stimulate the release of dopamine, a chemical associated with reward and satisfaction in the brain. This is why many people feel like eating sweets when they are anxious or stressed," says Dr Aarti Ullal.

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Dr Manish Pendse adds, "When people are stressed, they often consume sugary foods and experience temporary relief. However, after a sugar spike, blood sugar levels may drop, leaving a person feeling tired, irritable, and craving even more sugar. This creates a cycle that can be difficult to break if stress remains unmanaged. It is important to manage stress through activities such as yoga and meditation, and limit sugary treats."

Understanding the impact of excessive sugar on the body Do you often crave cupcakes, pastries, or sweets during stressful situations? Experts warn that consuming excessive amounts of sugar can have serious health consequences.

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"If an individual consumes sugar in large quantities, it can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and an increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. It can also lead to low energy levels, difficulty concentrating, and increased inflammation. People who already have diabetes may notice poorer blood sugar control during periods of stress and unhealthy eating. Unmanaged blood sugar levels can increase the risk of stroke, kidney damage, and weakened immunity," says Dr Aarti Ullal.

According to experts, stress itself can raise blood glucose levels. When combined with excessive sugar consumption, it can contribute to weight gain, insulin resistance, and poor metabolic health.

Signs that stress eating may be becoming a concern Frequent cravings for sweets during emotional situations

Eating even when not physically hungry

Using sugary foods to cope with anxiety or stress

Feeling guilty or ashamed after eating

Sudden weight gain

Fatigue

Low energy levels

Difficulty controlling portion sizes and overeating sugary foods

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What should you keep in mind? "Not every sugar craving means your body needs sugar. Many cravings are driven by emotions rather than hunger. It is important to identify emotional triggers and make healthier choices. Managing stress can also help prevent obesity and diabetes," says Dr Manish Pendse.

Tips to manage stress-related sugar cravings "It is important to manage stress through regular exercise, adequate sleep, a balanced diet, proper hydration, meditation, and yoga. Meals rich in protein and fibre can help regulate appetite and reduce cravings. Instead of sugary snacks, choose healthier options such as fruits, nuts, seeds, or yoghurt to avoid sudden blood sugar spikes," says Dr Aarti Ullal.

Preventive measures to follow Experts recommend managing stress by maintaining a nutritious diet, avoiding skipped meals, exercising for at least 45 minutes daily, getting 7-8 hours of sleep, practising yoga and meditation, and tracking when cravings occur. Seeking professional help is also important if emotional eating becomes difficult to control.

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Managing stress is not only beneficial for mental well-being but is also essential for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and preventing long-term metabolic diseases. Prioritising stress management through healthy habits rather than sugary treats can support both physical and mental health.